'They Hid in SRK's Make-up Room For 8 Hrs': Mumbai Police on Mannat Trespassing

In continuation of the report, the two accused, identified as Shail Salim Khan and Ram Saraf Kushwaha claim to be from Bharuch in Gujarat. The duo entered Shah Rukh's bungalow at 3 am and reportedly hid in his makeup room for around eight hours before they were discovered by Shah Rukh's staff. They were provided with first aid before they were handed over to the police.

"Both the accused sneaked into Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow to meet him and kept waiting for the actor in his makeup room for about eight hours. They had entered at around 3 am and were caught at 10:30 am the next day," police said, as per news agency ANI.

A case of trespassing and relevant offences was registered against the duo under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and the investigation is currently ongoing.

Colleen D’Souza, the manager of Shah Rukh's bungalow told the police in her statement, as per the same report, that the security guard called her at 11 am on 2 March to inform her of the incident.

On the work front, SRK is currently gearing up for the release of his film Jawan and shooting for Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki.