'Shah Rukh Khan & Gauri Khan Used to Be in My House Quite Often': Chunky Panday

"So, at that time, they (Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan) were renting a place and they used to come to meet my brother, sab baith ke video cassettes dekhte the (let's sit together and watch video cassettes). So he and Gauri were in my house quite often," he added.

Talking about how he always believed Shah Rukh would be a superstar one day, Chunky further said on the podcast, "With Shah Rukh, I was so sure this boy is gonna become a superstar. Because he had that in him, you can see that fire…He's always had that. That talent has always been there with him before he became the superstar. So he's very confident and he knew where he was going. I mean, yeah, of course very proud that I've known him since then. He hasn't changed.”

