Shabana Azmi Narrates Shaukat & Kaifi Azmi’s Love Story

To everyone’s shock, Kaifi Azmi sent her a letter in blood, seeing which she ran to her father and said that she’ll either marry this man or no one at all. Her father decided to take her to Mumbai to see the kind of life communists spend in a commune and then she was to decide if she still wanted to marry him.

“Without telling anybody, he brought her to Mumbai, took her to the commune and then asked her if she still wanted to marry him considering that she had been brought up in luxury and he has no money at all. She said, “Even if he was a poor laborer and in order to be married to him, I would have to carry mud on my head, I’d still do that but I’ll only marry him. And so they got married in Mumbai without telling anybody. ,” says Shabana.

(This story is from The Quint’s archives and was first published on 22 November 2019. It is now being republished on Kaifi Azmi’s birth anniversary.)