'Shyam Singha Roy' Review: Nani And Sai Pallavi Star As Timeless Lovers

The title has made it clear that whatever Vasu (Nani) does at the beginning of the movie is just the part where you’re served the hors d'oeuvres. The real meal arrives later, and the wait is worth it. I can surely say that 2021 is ending on a good note as far as Telugu cinema is concerned. On the one hand, there’s Pushpa, a money-spinner, and on the other, there’s Shyam Singha Roy that tries to aesthetically elevate the narrative at every given opportunity.

I wonder why Rahul Sankrityan, the director, didn’t make a full-length feature based on the eponymous protagonist (portrayed by Nani, again) alone. The reincarnation plot wouldn’t have worked then obviously. And Singha Roy would have had to deal with his problems differently.

But there’s some kind of magic in a period film that one can’t look away from, especially when it’s well-made. Imagine walking through forests and bathing in rivers without feeling the constant urge to record it on mobile phones. Of course, technology helps us a lot. I can’t spend a day without turning my laptop on now. But for the sake of nostalgia and this movie, we should all go back to the 70s.