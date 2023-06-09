ADVERTISEMENT

'RRR Was Incredible': Chris Hemsworth Says He'd Be Lucky to Work With Lead Stars

Chris Hemsworth recently watched SS Rajamouli's Oscar-winning film 'RRR'.

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli's Oscar-winning film, RRR, continues to steal hearts even a year after its release. Recently, Australian actor Chris Hemsworth watched RRR and called it an "incredible film".

The Thor star, who is currently gearing up for the release of Extraction 2, also said that he would be lucky to work alongside the film's lead actors, Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

In his recent interview with News 18, Hemsworth shared, "I just watched RRR recently, and I thought the film was incredible. Ram Charan and Jr NTR are amazing, so, if was lucky to work with them, that would be fantastic."

The 2020 Extraction marked Hemsworth's first collaboration with an Indian actor. The film, which was largely shot in India, featured Indian actor Randeep Hooda in a pivotal role.

India is reportedly one of Hemsworth's favourite places. The actor has also named his daughter after the country. During his conversation with News 18, Hemsworth said that he would love to work with Indian actors again for the third installment of Extraction.

Extraction 2 will premiere on Netflix on 16 June.

