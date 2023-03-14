Here's Why Ram Charan Sets Up A Small Temple Whenever He Travels
Ram Charan's film RRR won an Oscar for it's song 'Naatu Naatu.'
Ram Charan shared a glimpse into his personal life, revealing that he and his wife have a unique way of staying connected to higher energy wherever they go. In a video by Vanity Fair, Ram spoke about the importance of setting up a small temple while also talking about his Oscar outfits, hours before RRR won an Oscar,
In the special bulletin titled 'To The Nines' the action star disclosed that he and his wife set up a small temple on a table wherever they travel. This helps them stay close to India and stay connected with their energies.
The actor's suit designer, Santanu Nikhil and stylist Nikita Jaisinghani, custom-made attire for the star. In the video the actor talks about the suit and says: "The suit and the logo are beautifully detailed."
On the other end, SS Rajamouli's RRR, starring Ram and Jr NTR in lead roles went on to win an Oscar for the song 'Naatu Naatu' in the Best Music (Original Song) category.
The song was also performed live at the ceremony and left the audience at Dolby theatre enthralled and it even received a standing ovation. The song is composed by MM Keeravani.
The performance was introduced by Deepika Padukone.
