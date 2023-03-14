Here's Why Ram Charan Sets Up A Small Temple Whenever He Travels

The actor's suit designer, Santanu Nikhil and stylist Nikita Jaisinghani, custom-made attire for the star. In the video the actor talks about the suit and says: "The suit and the logo are beautifully detailed."

On the other end, SS Rajamouli's RRR, starring Ram and Jr NTR in lead roles went on to win an Oscar for the song 'Naatu Naatu' in the Best Music (Original Song) category.

The song was also performed live at the ceremony and left the audience at Dolby theatre enthralled and it even received a standing ovation. The song is composed by MM Keeravani.

The performance was introduced by Deepika Padukone.