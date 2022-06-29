Chris Hemsworth Hints at the End of ‘Thor’, Pens a Heartfelt Note for His Fans
'Thor: Love and Thunder' will be the fourth film of the franchise.
Actor Chris Hemsworth, aka the 'God of Thunder' of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), is all set for the release of his upcoming film Thor: Love and Thunder, which will mark the beloved hero's fourth standalone appearance on the big screen. Hemsworth first made his debut in Kenneth Branagh's 2011 film, Thor. The character was loved so much by the audience, that the actor returned in its 2013 sequel, Thor: Dark World followed by Taika Waititi's 2017 blockbuster Thor: Ragnarok, which unveiled an entirely different side of the superhero.
Taking to his Instagram, Hemsworth shared an emotional video hinting at the end of Thor's journey, along with a heartfelt note for his fans, who constantly showered their love and support for the character, throughout his decade-long run in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Announcing the release of Thor: Love and Thunder, the actor wrote, "For over a decade you have shown us that Thor is still worthy. We’re humbled and grateful to all of you who have been part of this incredible journey.
We can’t wait for you to see #ThorLoveAndThunder in theaters July 8th. Preorder your tickets now at link in bio!"
In the video, Chris expresses his gratitude to his fans and talks about his journey as Thor. Producer Kevin Feige says, "One of the earliest decisions we made at Marvel Studios was bringing on Thor. And we always knew we wanted to find an amazing actor who had the chops to perform this character as we saw him. We looked the world over, and we found Chris Hemsworth."
The video also features the interviews of Marvel Studios' Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, and director-actor Taika Waititi.
Thor: Love and Thunder, which will be the fourth film of the franchise, and the 29th movie in Marvel's Cinematic Universe, will bring back the long-awaited collaboration of Hemsworth and Waititi, on screen. The film features the return of Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman as 'King Valkyrie' and 'Jane Foster' respectively. And, will also introduce Christian Bale as the 'God Butcher.'
The film is slated for its worldwide theatrical release on 7 July, and Marvel fans can look forward to an exciting new adventure with the brilliant cast, this time.
