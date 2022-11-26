Vikram Gokhale: A Look at the Actor & Theatre Artiste's Legendary Career

The actor also made his directorial debut with the 2010 Marathi release Aaghaat, which followed the story of two doctors tackling bureaucracy in their field. The film stars Gokhale, Mukta Barve, Suhas Joshi, Kadambari Kadam Desai, Deepa Shreeram, and Arun Nalawade, among others.

He has been part of films like Mission Mangal, Hichki, De Dana Dan, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and Agneepath. He won the National Film Award under the ‘Best Actor’ category for the film Anumati directed by Gajendra Ahire.