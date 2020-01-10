Here’s Ranveer Singh’s Review of Deepika Starrer ‘Chhapaak’
A lot of Bollywood celebrities attended the special screening of Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak, held on 9 January 2020. While good reviews for the film poured in from fans and celebrities, Ranveer Singh had something special to say for the film and his wife, Deepika.
The actor took to Instagram to share his thoughts about the movie, based on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal’s life.
About the film’s director, Meghna Gulzar, Ranveer wrote, “Meghna, your film gives the audience hope and courage. It shows you the best and worst of humanity in a kaleidoscopic cinematic spectrum. It elucidates a subject that we’ve only ever heard of but never really fully understood. The story shakes you to your core and then lifts you heroically until your emotions soar. Talvar, Raazi and now Chhapaak..may I say “Bravo!” And “Encore!”
Ranveer then talks about Deepika’s portrayal of an acid attack survivor and calls it ‘the most important instalment in her body of work’. “You dug deep and fought through your challenges, faced your fears, overcame your struggles and today you and your team stand triumphant as the creators of one of the films of our times. Your performance is way more than everything I thought it could and would be. It’s moved me, stirred me and stayed with me,” wrote Ranveer.
You blended strength with vulnerability and lent dignity to an immensely complex portrayal in such a fine manner that I’m simply awestruck at your craft. Its staggering and astonishing what you’ve achieved with Malti. A glowing gem in your repertoire. I love you baby. I’ve never been more proud of you.”Ranveer Singh