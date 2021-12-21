'Only Kapil Dev on Screen,' Suniel, Rhea Chakraborty React to Ranveer Singh's 83
'83' starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone releases theatrically on 24 December.
Ranveer Singh-starrer 83 is scheduled to hit theatres on 24 December. However, early reviews for the film are in and almost everyone is full of praises for the Kabir Khan directorial. Actor Suniel Shetty wrote a note for the film on social media. He wrote that he went to watch Ranveer Singh but there ‘was only Kapil Dev on screen.’
“Went to watch @RanveerOfficial in #83. Couldn’t spot him. There was only #KapilDev on screen. Incredible transformation. I am stunned beyond. A team cast that could’ve walked off Lords. Got gooseflesh like I was reliving ‘83. Still shaken & teary-eyed at the artistry & emotions,” Shetty wrote.
The actor added, “Sheer belief. That’s what it is. The goodness of being @kabirkhankk The faith in his story & the power of his scenes & characters. Blew my socks off. And the backing of #SajidNadiadwala @WardaNadiadwala in a project that’s a personal tale. The tears are real.”
Rhea Chakraborty called the film ‘brilliant’ and wrote, “Watched #83THEFILM yesterday. Absolutely loved the film. @kabirkhankk sir you have given us a masterpiece . @ranveerSingh I have no words for you . You are so good ! @saqibsaleem you rockstar . Loved your performance . Hats off to the entire cast and crew. Thankyou @nadiadwalagrandson @wardakhannadiadwala #SAJIDNADIADWALA. Please go watch the film . It’s brilliant.”
Kabir Khan 83 tells the story of India’s historic win at the 1983 World Cup. Ranveer Singh plays the role of cricketer Kapil Dev and Deepika Padukone, who is also a producer on the film, plays Romi Bhatia. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, and Saqib Saleem among others.
