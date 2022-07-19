Ranbir Kapoor Says Rishi Kapoor ‘Was a Big Bully and Used To Test His Directors'

Karan Malhotra is the director of the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Shamshera, which marks the actor’s return to the big screen after a few years. Karan has earlier also worked with Rishi Kapoor in his directorial debut Agneepath which released in 2012. The film also starred Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, and Sanjay Dutt.

In his interview, Ranbir further said, “Even Zoya used to tell me that he (Rishi) is such a bully but if you don't stand up to him, he will take over the project. So this was his way of testing people."

Rishi was also a part of Zoya Akhtar’s directorial debut Luck By Chance which also starred Dimple Kapadia and Juhi Chawla among others.

On the work front, Ranbir’s film Shamshera is slated for release on 22 July. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. The actor also has Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra lined up with Alia Bhatt. The film, scheduled to release on 9 September, also stars Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy, and Amitabh Bachchan.