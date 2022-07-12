‘Never Do a Film That Requires You To Wear a Dhoti,’ Rishi Kapoor Told Ranbir

Ranbir Kapoor, in a recent interview, revealed that his father, late Rishi Kapoor would ask him to avoid working on period films. Ranbir plays a double role in Shamshera, a period action drama produced by Yash Raj Films.

Talking to Prabhat Bhaskar about the lack of period films in his repertoire, Ranbir said, “My father had told me ‘never do a film that requires you to wear a dhoti because they never work. Always do commercial films.’”