‘Never Do a Film That Requires You To Wear a Dhoti,’ Rishi Kapoor Told Ranbir
Ranbir Kapoor plays a double role in the period drama 'Shamshera'.
Ranbir Kapoor, in a recent interview, revealed that his father, late Rishi Kapoor would ask him to avoid working on period films. Ranbir plays a in Shamshera, a period action drama produced by Yash Raj Films.
Talking to Prabhat Bhaskar about the lack of period films in his repertoire, Ranbir said, “My father had told me ‘never do a film that requires you to wear a dhoti because they never work. Always do commercial films.’”
“Apart from that, as an actor, you often get typecast. You need to keep experimenting. I have been working for 15 years, and it is essential that I present something new with each role. That is why I agreed for Shamshera, when I was offered the film.”Ranbir Kapoor
is directed by Karan Malhotra and also stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. The film is slated for release on 22 July. Ranbir Kapoor also plays the lead in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra: Part One opposite Alia Bhatt. Ranbir plays the role of Shiva and Alia stars as Isha.
During the motion poster launch for , Ranbir had , “I remember during the making of this film, he kept fighting with Ayan and me and kept questioning us, ‘What are you doing? Who takes so long to make a film? Who spends so much money?’ ‘Ranbir you’re not making one penny on this film. VFX film kaun dekhega India mai? (Who will watch a VFX film in India?)”
