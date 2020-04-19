QuickE:SRK’s Message On COVID-19, Javed Akhtar on Communal Tension

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought the entire world to a stand-still. With countries struggling to get the spread of the deadly virus under control, everyone is trying to do their bit to contribute and help. This morning (April 19) the One World: Together At Home concert kicked off, with a number of artists coming together to raise funds for the World Health Organisation (WHO). Amongst the stars was the ‘Baadshah’ of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, who shared a beautiful message for fans watching.

