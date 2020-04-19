Javed Akhtar Calls For Unity: ‘Have Faith In One Another’
In a video shared by veteran actor Shabana Azmi on Twitter, writer Javed Akhtar urges people to stay united and stand together in the time of crisis. Reflecting on the growing communal violence in the country Akhtar says that we need to stop suspecting each other and try to understand each other’s intentions. Only then can we fight this crisis called coronavirus. Javed Akhtar has always been vocal about his thoughts on the ongoing political situation in the country. He never holds back from sharing his point of view and this time in this 2 minute long video he opened up on violence against health workers, on self-appointed vigilantes and more.
In the video the lyricist condemned the attack on the doctors.
You must salute these doctors who are endangering their lives to test you. Unless you get tested, you will not know whether you have the disease or not. You can be treated only after that. It’s a matter of stupidity that, I’ve heard, people are pelting stones on those doctors. This should not be done.Javed Akhtar, Lyricist
The 75-year-old lyricist also said that targeting a particular community defeats the goal of unity.
Akhtar also made an appeal to the Muslim community to offer prayers from home in the holy month of Ramzan and do things that will not put other at risk.
“I request all the Muslim brothers that now that Ramzan is coming, please say your prayers but make sure that this doesn’t cause problems to anyone else. The prayers that you do in the mosque, you can do that at home. According to you, the house, the ground, this all has been made by Him. Then you can do your prayers anywhere.Javed Akhtar, Lyricist
“Ensure that your speech, slogans and deeds don't create any suspicion in the minds of others. And to all the other citizens of the country, I'd say please have faith in each other, practice unity, don't resort to hatred. Only with the help of love and trust, we will be able to fight with the coronavirus," he said.
