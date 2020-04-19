Watch: Shah Rukh Khan’s Message For ‘One World: Together At Home’
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought the entire world to a stand-still. With countries struggling to get the spread of the deadly virus under control, everyone is trying to do their bit to contribute and help. This morning (April 19) the One World: Together At Home concert kicked off, with a number of artists coming together to raise funds for the World Health Organisation (WHO). Amongst the stars was the ‘Baadshah’ of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, who shared a beautiful message for fans watching.
Earlier, the director-general of the World Health Organisation had taken to Twitter to thanks Shah Rukh Khan for being a part of the initiative and the fight against the deadly novel coronavirus:
“India is facing one of its greatest t challenges in her history” he begins with, the continues to talk about how COVID-19 can affect a population of over a billion people in the country. “Battling this crisis will take its toll” he says, and urges people to come together and “take action.” He says he is working with leaders to provide protective equipment for doctors, quarantine centres, as well food and essentials to patients, and urges the audience to contact world leaders and ask them to continue to contribute to the WHO’s Solidarity Relief fund:
SRK, who is well known for being a generous philanthropist, touched the hearts of millions with his pre-recorded message , which was shared by many across the world. Already, he had started a number of initiatives and contributed to the ‘PM Cares’ fund, as announced on his social media.
The event or online concert was curated by Lady Gaga, who brought together a number of other huge names to raise funds, including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Paul McCartney, Lizzo, and Billie Eilish. All the contributions from this initiative are to go directly to the WHO's Solidarity Response Fund to support and equip healthcare workers around the world.
