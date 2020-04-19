Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar & Others Recite Poems

Meanwhile, Javed Akhtar also recited his poems, and also spoke about the dangers of misinformation, addressing how just as it is problematic for people to believe that bombs are made in madrasas, the same way it is self-destructive to attack doctors coming to help you - all of which he says come out of false information. He also condemned vigilantes out to attack people on the streets.

Shabana Azmi also recited poetry by her father Kaifi Azmi, including Makaan, which she explains he wrote while spending time with labourers. She spoke about its relevance today, and how those who build our houses don’t have anything for themselves. Just as today we see our migrant labourers are suffering during the pandemic.