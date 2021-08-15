Priyanka Chopra Dines at the ‘Cool Kids’ Table’ With Sandra Oh, Awkwafina
Priyanka Chopra shared a picture with Sandra Oh, Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, Sonoya Mizuno.
Priyanka Chopra is seated at the ‘cool kids table’ with ‘My Vag’ singer Awkwafina (Nora Lum), Grey's Anatomy’s Sandra Oh, Crazy Rich Asians star Michelle Yeoh, and Sonoya Mizuno of Maniac fame. Priyanka shared a picture on social media featuring the stars when she met them for dinner in London.
Priyanka is in the city shooting for her upcoming show Citadel helmed by Joe and Anthony Russo.
She wrote in the caption, “When you get a seat at the cool kids’ table,” adding the hashtags #asianpride and #queens. Awkwafina commented, “I love you.” The singer also shared a picture from dinner featuring Sandra and Michelle. She captioned it, “#lobsternoodles.” Priyanka commented, “Too much fun!!”
Awkwafina also shared a picture of the group on her story, and wrote, "Last night was...a lot."
On the career front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Netflix’s The White Tiger. She is currently shooting for the show Citadel also starring Richard Madden, and is also part of a comedy film with Mindy Kaling. She also stars in Farhan Akhtar’s directorial Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.