'I Feel Grateful': Naatu Naatu Singer Kaala Bhairava On Performing At Oscars

Kaala took to Twitter to thank everyone who made the performance possible. He captioned the post, "Something I wanted to share with you all."

He also wen on to add, "I feel extremely grateful for having had the invaluable opportunity of representing team RRR and performing at the Oscars for the best original song category. On that note, I want to share with you that it's only because of a few people who, directly or indirectly, but 'completely' are the reason for me getting this priceless opportunity, which I personally feel is far beyond how much I actually deserve!"