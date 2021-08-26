Parineeti Chopra Reacts to a Fan Saying Ranveer Singh Has Become a Father
During an AMA session, a fan told Parineeti Chopra that Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone have become parents.
Parineeti Chopra, who has currently taken some time out to travel, took to her Instagram Stories to host an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Tuesday, 24 August. She asked her followers "What's Up?", and got a number of funny responses.
One response that caught the actor’s eye and generated an immediate reaction was a fan telling her that Ranveer Singh has become a father. "Ranvir Singh papa ban gaya", a social media user wrote. Parineeti tagged Ranveer on her story and wrote “Please confirm, Ranveer Singh.” Ranveer is yet to respond to Parineeti’s comment.
See pic:
Ranveer and Parineeti have worked together in Ladies vs Ricky Bahl (2011) and Kill Dil (2014).
Ranveer recently hosted an intimate lunch party to celebrate his mother's birthday. Videos from the party that have surfaced on social media show the actor entertaining his guests by dancing to popular songs.
In one video Ranveer was spotted dancing with his parents – Anju Bhavnani and Jagjit Singh Bhavnani.
In another video he is seen staging a performance for wife and actor Deepika Padukone.
Ranveer and Deepika will share screen space again in Kabir Khan’s sports drama 83. Ranveer plays the character of Veteran Indian skipper Kapil Dev and Deepika will be seen as Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Dev in the film.
