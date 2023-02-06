Pankaj Udhas, Vishal Dadlani Remember Lata Mangeshkar on Her Death Anniversary
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on 6 February 2022.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
It has been exactly a year since India lost its 'Queen of Melody', Lata Mangeshkar. Today marks the first death anniversary of the veteran singer, who passed away on 6 February 2022. On the occasion, several celebrities, from politicians to actors and veterans from the music fraternity, remembered the late musician.
Singers Vishal Dadlani, Anup Jalota, Pankaj Udhas, and filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, among others, also took to Twitter to pay tribute to Mangeshkar.
Udhas penned a touching note on Twitter that read, "Today is one year since you left us Bharat Ratna LATA MANGESHKAR JI. Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near; still loved, still missed and very dear. A year without you has felt like an eternity. Missing you always."
Dadlani also remembered the legendary singer on her death anniversary. He wrote on Twitter, "The voice of the universe, returned to the universe a year ago. #LataMangeshkar ji."
Filmmaker Bhandarkar wrote, "Miss you @mangeshkarlata Didi #ImmortalLataDidi."
Jalota also paid tribute to the late singer on Twitter and wrote, "Humble tribute to #BharatRatna Shri #Latamangeshkar ji, Swar Kokila, who raised the honor of India and Hindi music worldwide with her melodious voice."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities
Topics: Lata Mangeshkar
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.