Netflix Boss Will do 'Everything' to Release Christopher Nolan's Next
There's been a discussion as to whether Christopher Nolan will make his next move at Warner Bros.
There's been an ongoing discussion as to whether filmmaker Christopher Nolan will make his next move at Warner Bros. Last December, Nolan called out his home studio of nearly 20 years after Warner Bros announced that its 2021 film slate would be getting a hybrid theatrical, in which titles open in theatres on the same day they become available to stream for 31 days on HBO Max.
Now, in an interview with Variety, Netflix’s head of original film, Scott Stuber, has said that he will do everything in his power to make Nolan collaborate with the platform.
“If and when he comes up with his new movie, it’s about can we be a home for it and what would we need to do to make that happen. He’s an incredible filmmaker. I’m going to do everything I can. In this business I’ve learned you need to have zero ego. I get punched and knocked down and get back up.”Scott Stuber, Netflix's head of original film
Netflix has inked deals with Martin Scorsese, Michael Bay, David Fincher, Zack Snyder, the Russo brothers, Steven Spielberg and more over the years.
