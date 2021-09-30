R Kelly to Drake: A Decades-Long Culture of Silencing #MeToo

R Kelly was, on Wednesday, found guilty on all counts in his trial for sex-crimes which involved sex trafficking, sexual assault, and grooming. Many of the victims that came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against Kelly were minors when they met the ‘King of R&B’.

Marilyn Manson has also been accused of sexual assault and rape, by several people including his ex-wife. DaBaby was recently in hot water because of homophobic comments which led to several music festivals dropping him from their lineups.