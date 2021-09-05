We Fought: Angelina Jolie on Brad Pitt Choosing to Work With Harvey Weinstein
Angelina Jolie had spoken out against Harvey Weinstein, who was convicted of rape in 2020
Angelina Jolie has spoken out about her experience with Harvey Weinstein and how she was hurt after Brad Pitt chose to work with him. In an interview with The Guardian, Jolie said that she was introduced to Weinstein when she was 21 and working on the 1998 film, Playing By Heart. The film was executive produced by Weinstein. Amidst the #MeToo movement, Weinstein was convicted of rape and criminal sexual act in February 2020.
"I worked with Harvey Weinstein when I was young. If you get yourself out of the room, you think he attempted but didn't, right? The truth is that the attempt and the experience of the attempt is an assault", Jolie told the publication.
Recounting the experience Jolie added, "It was something I had to escape from. I stayed away and warned people about him. I remember telling Jonny, my first husband, to spread the word to other guys – don't let girls go alone with him."
Jolie further told The Guardian that she refused a role in The Aviator (2004) because Weinstein was involved in the project.
"I was offered a role in The Aviator, but I said no because Harvey Weinstein was involved. I never worked with him again. It was hard for me when Brad did".Angelina Jolie, Actor
Jolie and Pitt tied the knot in 2004. Jolie filed for divorce in 2016.
Brad Pitt starred in Quentin Tarantino's 2009 film Inglourious Basterds, co-produced by Weinstein's firm. Three years later, Jolie said Pitt approached Weinstein to come on board as a producer for Killing Them Softly. "We fought about it. Of course it hurt", Jolie said, adding that she refrained from attending the film's promotional events.
Jolie and other women had spoken out against Weinstein for sexually harassing and assaulting women. A 2017 report by The New York Times stated that actor Gwyneth Paltrow said she was sexually harassed by Weinstein. Pitt reportedly confronted Weinstein regarding the incident, prompting the later to tell Paltrow not to speak about it.
