We Fought: Angelina Jolie on Brad Pitt Choosing to Work With Harvey Weinstein

Angelina Jolie has spoken out about her experience with Harvey Weinstein and how she was hurt after Brad Pitt chose to work with him. In an interview with The Guardian, Jolie said that she was introduced to Weinstein when she was 21 and working on the 1998 film, Playing By Heart. The film was executive produced by Weinstein. Amidst the #MeToo movement, Weinstein was convicted of rape and criminal sexual act in February 2020.

"I worked with Harvey Weinstein when I was young. If you get yourself out of the room, you think he attempted but didn't, right? The truth is that the attempt and the experience of the attempt is an assault", Jolie told the publication.