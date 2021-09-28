R&B Singer R Kelly Found Guilty on All Counts in Trial for Sex-Crimes

The victims also recounted instances where Kelly controlled their daily activities, and one witness recalled being punished if she didn’t ‘address him quickly enough’ if he entered a room. Other witnesses also recount being penalised for not following ‘his rules’. Some women alleged that they were ‘forced’ to write false confessions.

A man, Louis (pseudonym) said that he met Kelly in 2006 when he was a teen, and the singer invited him home. Another man, using the pseudonym Alex, accused Kelly of ‘forcibly’ kissing him and saying, “Just be open-minded.”

R Kelly's Illegal Marriage to Late R&B Singer Aaliyah

During the trial, Kelly’s former tour manager Demetrius Smith alleged that Kelly ‘bribed’ a welfare-clerk to issue a fake ID to late R&B singer Aaliyah. Smith said he had reservations about Kelly’s relationship with Aaliyah but Kelly denied any wrongdoing.

Kelly, then 27, illegally married Aaliyah in August 1994, when she was 15. Aaliyah once told an interviewer, "We're close and people took it the wrong way." Their marriage was annulled in 1995.