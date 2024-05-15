Manoj Bajpayee Reacts to The Criticism Around Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal'

Manoj Bajpayee has spoken about the criticism around Ranbir Kapoor's latest film Animal. In an interview to Pinkvilla, Manoj said that people have a liberty to not watch a film they don't agree with, but they shouldn't create trouble for others.

Speaking about the backlash the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial received Manoj told the publication, "I am very clear, if many people disagree or don't like a film then what's wrong with that? The film is released, does its business, and moves on. The money goes into the producer’s pocket; let them take it; they invested in the movie.”