ADVERTISEMENT

Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao Express Their Grief Over Turkey Earthquake

"You are in our prayers," wrote Rajkummar Rao on Instagram.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
2 min read
Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao Express Their Grief Over Turkey Earthquake
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Turkey was rocked by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake on Monday morning, 6 February and its consequent aftershocks resulted in a death toll that surpassed 4,000 people on Tuesday, 7 February, as per reports. Several celebrities, including actors Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao, among others took to social media to express their grief over the tragedy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharing a picture of the wreckage in Turkey, Priyanka, who is also a goodwill ambassador for UNICEF, wrote "Devasting" with a heart break emoji on her Instagram story. 

Here, take a look:

Whereas, Rajkummar wrote "#Turkey #Syria You are in our prayers."

Former Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu also shared a picture from the tragedy on Instagram and wrote, "Praying."

Actor Shilpa Shetty also penned a touching note on Instagram. "Sending prayers to all the people whose lives have been affected by the catastrophic earthquake in Turkey and Syria. May the souls of all the departed rest in peace," she wrote.

Actor Sayani Gupta also took to Instagram to express her thoughts on the mishap. "Praying for Turkey, Syria, Greece, Palestine.. everyone struck by the terrifying Earthquake. Absolutely heartbreaking!"

Also Read

In Photos: Death Toll in Turkey-Syria Earthquakes Rises to 4,000

In Photos: Death Toll in Turkey-Syria Earthquakes Rises to 4,000

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×