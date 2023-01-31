ADVERTISEMENT

In Photos: Priyanka Chopra Reveals Daughter Malti Marie’s Face to the World

This is the first time Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have revealed Malti Marie's face to the media and fans.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas finally revealed their daughter Malti Marie's face to the media and fans, weeks after she turned one. The face reveal took place at the Jonas Brothers' Walk of Fame ceremony, which was attended by Nick and his brothers Joe and Kevin. Joe and Kevin's wives, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas, were also present at the event.

Priyanka and Nick Jonas got married in 2018. In January 2021, the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Malti Marie, via surrogacy.

Here are some photos from the event that surfaced on the internet:

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Spend a Fun Day at the Beach; See Pics

