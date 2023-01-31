In Photos: Priyanka Chopra Reveals Daughter Malti Marie’s Face to the World
This is the first time Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have revealed Malti Marie's face to the media and fans.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas finally revealed their daughter Malti Marie's face to the media and fans, weeks after she turned one. The face reveal took place at the Jonas Brothers' Walk of Fame ceremony, which was attended by Nick and his brothers Joe and Kevin. Joe and Kevin's wives, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas, were also present at the event.
Priyanka and Nick Jonas got married in 2018. In January 2021, the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Malti Marie, via surrogacy.
Here are some photos from the event that surfaced on the internet:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos
Topics: Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas Malti Marie
25 10% off
100 10% off
200 10% off
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.