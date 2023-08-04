'Sensationalized Stories': Lizzo Denies Sexual Harassment Allegations

She added, "My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized. Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed."

She emphasized on the importance of hard work, "As an artist I have always been very passionate about what I do. I take my music and my performances seriously because at the end of the day I only want to put out the best art that represents me and my fans. With passion comes hard work and high standards. Sometimes I have to make hard decisions but it's never my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they aren't valued as an important part of the team.”

Lizzo has been accused of sexual harassment and weight-shaming in a lawsuit filed by three of her former backup dancers. Further allegations levelled against her and her production company, Big Grrrl Big Touring Inc, stated that she created a hostile work environment through sexual, racial, and religious harassment.