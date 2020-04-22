Kartik Aaryan Deletes Video With Sister After Receiving Backlash
Kartik Aaryan has been regularly sharing Tik Tok videos to keep his fans entertained. However, the actor received a lot of backlash on social media after sharing one particular video featuring him and his sister.
In the video, Kartik is seen eating a roti, which is made by his sister. On not liking the taste, he punishes her by throwing her out of the house. The video did not go down well with netizens as some called him out for being ‘misogynistic’.
Singer Sona Mohapatra and filmmaker Onir also called it out for being a ‘misogynistic’ video and one to be ‘promoting domestic violence.’
Sona wrote, “This guy has become a youth idol by consistently ing in misogynistic films &is happy 2extend it to his disgusting #lockdown video. DV in India is skyrocketing many women stuck 24/7 with their abusers.Call this out #India.”
“Idiotic .. someone should tell him since he is too dumb to understand that a lot of responsible Film industry members have put out a message against domestic violence and this is NOT FUNNY . But then who are we taking to,” wrote Onir.
Some people also mentioned his ‘history of acting in misogynist films’, and found the particular video in bad taste.
Meanwhile, the actor has also launched a new chat show on his YouTube channel, Koki Poochega, in which he will interact with people affected by coronavirus and those fighting it on the front lines.
