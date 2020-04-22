Kartik Aaryan Deletes Video With Sister After Receiving Backlash

Kartik Aaryan has been regularly sharing Tik Tok videos to keep his fans entertained. However, the actor received a lot of backlash on social media after sharing one particular video featuring him and his sister.

In the video, Kartik is seen eating a roti, which is made by his sister. On not liking the taste, he punishes her by throwing her out of the house. The video did not go down well with netizens as some called him out for being ‘misogynistic’.