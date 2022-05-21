National Language Row: Kichcha Sudeep Applauds PM Modi's Remarks
'BJP sees a reflection of Indian culture in every regional language,' PM Modi said.
Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep has reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks amid the debate surrounding India’s national language. Kichcha Sudeep’s Twitter interaction with Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn had sparked a debate about ‘Hindi as the national language’.
Kichcha told NDTV, “I didn't mean to start any riot or any kind of debate. It just so happened without an agenda. It was an opinion I voiced. It was an honour and a privilege to see the certain lines come out of the Prime Minister's mouth.”
“Everybody who looks upon their language with regard and respect, it's an overwhelming thing to see him speak this way. It is a warm welcome towards all languages. I am not just representing only Kannada; everybody's mother tongue has been respected today with those few statements from the Prime Minister and that is where I was coming from that day,” the actor said.
‘BJP Sees a Reflection of Indian Culture in Every Regional Language’: PM Modi
While addressing a BJP national office-bearers meeting, PM Modi said, “BJP sees a reflection of Indian culture in every regional language & considers them worth worshiping. We have given importance to every regional language in NEP.”
“I want to mention this especially because attempts have been made in the recent past to create new controversies based on language. We have to constantly alert the people of the country about this," he added.
What Happened in Ajay Devgn and Kichcha Sudeep’s Twitter Interaction?
Kichcha Sudeep had tweeted, “You said that a pan India film was made in Kannada. I’d like to make a small correction. Hindi is no more a national language. They (Bollywood) are doing pan-India films today. They are struggling (to find success) by dubbing in Telugu and Tamil, but it’s not happening. Today we are making films that are going everywhere.”
Devgn reacted to the same and tweeted (in Hindi), “My brother, if according to you Hindi is not our national language then why do you release your movies in your mother tongue by dubbing them in Hindi? Hindi was, is and always will be our mother tongue and national language. Jan Gan Man.”
