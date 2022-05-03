‘Why Would Tamil People Speak in Hindi?’: Sonu Nigam on National Language Row

"Chodo yaar (Leave this). Let them chill. A Punjabi should speak Punjabi, People from Tamil Nadu should speak Tamil. If they are comfortable in English, they will speak in that language. Our courts’ judgments are in English. Flight attendants also prefer English," Nigam added.

The singer further said, “It’s wrong. To impose something upon the people in your own country or to say, ‘We are superior. You learn our language.’ How will they do that? They’re not proficient in Hindi, they’re more comfortable in English…and we have to accept that English has become a part of our culture.” He added that there is no need to cause divisions amongst the citizens of India over this debate.