‘KHKT’ Actor Dipika Kakar Shares Aww-dorable Family Photo on Insta
Dipika Kakar, who is currently seen in the Star Plus show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, shared an adorable picture on her Instagram account with husband Shoaib, mother-in-law and their pet pug Cuddle. The actor is seen resting in her mother-in-law’s arms in the picture, while Shoaib lays his head in her lap. She captioned the picture, teasing Shoaib that she is “Ammi’s favourite.”
Take a look:
Recently, Shoaib, shared a similar picture on his Instagram account and captioned it "Khushiyon Bhare Pal”.
Dipika portrays the role of Sonakshi and is paired opposite Karan V Grover on Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. She is currently on holiday, enjoying her family time to the fullest. Dipika and Shoaib keep sharing adorable pictures of each other on their social media handles and give us couple goals. The couple met on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka and got married in February 2018 in Shoaib’s hometown.
