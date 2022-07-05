'Kaali' Controversy: FIRs Filed Against Filmmaker Leena Manimekalai

The Uttar Pradesh and Delhi Police have filed FIRs against filmmaker Leena Manimekalai for her movie Kaali after several complaints alleged disrespectful depiction of Hindu gods in the film poster at the Aga Khan Museum, Toronto, as per a report by ANI.

The UP Police charges were registered on criminal conspiracy, offence in the place of worship, deliberately hurting religious sentiments, and intention to provoke breach of peace. The Delhi Police IFSO unit filed the FIR under IPC sections 153A and 295A.