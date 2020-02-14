Of Course Modi Is a Fascist, Responds Javed Akhtar in an Interview
Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar and director Mahesh Bhatt addressed criticism of the Modi government and rising Islamophobia in India, and the situation in Kashmir post the abrogation of Article 370 on a recent appearance on the Al Jazeera show UpFront.
In a teaser clip shared by journalist Mehdi Hasan, Javed Akhtar was asked whether he considered Narendra Modi a facist. To which he replied,
When asked about the rising anti-Muslim sentiment in India, Mahesh Bhatt said he felt it was being "manufactured", helped in part by a "pliable" media.
“Well, I think Islamophobia - the winds of Islamophobia - blew through the world after 9/11. I think the phobia here is manufactured because I don’t think that the average Indian is so frightened of a Muslim. I mean that kind of fear has been crafted, been structured day in and day out, media persons go out there, the pliable channels are working around the clock to create ‘the other’. They need ‘the other’ to stay in power. And to hate the Muslim is the lifeline of the BJP. Let’s not mince our words.”Mahesh Bhatt, Director
Javed Akhtar and Mahesh Bhatt are among the handful of Bollywood celebrities who have come out strongly against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and condemned incidents of police violence against anti-CAA protesters, especially students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Aligarh Muslim University.
