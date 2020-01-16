Income Tax Officials Conduct Raids at Rashmika Mandanna’s House
A team of 10 Income Tax Department officials from Bangalore conducted searches at the residence of Kannada actress Rashmika Mandanna in Virajpet Taluka of Kodagu district, according to a report by Times of India.
The raids started at around 7:30 am. Only Rashmika’s parents were home during that time. Kodagu Superintendent of Police Suman D Pennekar has confirmed about the raids to the publication.
Rashmika’s manager Kiran told TOI that the actor is in Hyderabad for a shoot. Kiran also added that Rashmika is not aware of this at all and the raids will not yield any result as all taxes have been paid off.
Rashmika Mandanna, 23, has been a part of several Kannada and Telugu films over the past four years. She was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru opposite Mahesh Babu.
(Inputs: Times of India)
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)