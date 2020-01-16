Income Tax Officials Conduct Raids at Rashmika Mandanna’s House

A team of 10 Income Tax Department officials from Bangalore conducted searches at the residence of Kannada actress Rashmika Mandanna in Virajpet Taluka of Kodagu district, according to a report by Times of India.

The raids started at around 7:30 am. Only Rashmika’s parents were home during that time. Kodagu Superintendent of Police Suman D Pennekar has confirmed about the raids to the publication.