'I Just Met God': SS Rajamouli On Meeting Steven Spielberg

For the unversed, SS Rajamouli's blockbuster period film, RRR is currently being showered with global acclaim. On 11 January, RRR's wildly popular track, Naatu Naatu made history by bagging a Golden Globe Award for 'Best Original Song' beating the likes of Rihanna, Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift.

Safe to say, the days of International frenzy around RRR has just begun, especially with its eligibility for the 2023 Academy Awards. But filmmaker SS Rajamouli is entirely on another level of frenzy as he shares pictures of him fanboying over veteran Hollywood filmmaker, Steven Spielberg.