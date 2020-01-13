Here’s What Meghna Gulzar Has to Say About Deepika’s Visit to JNU

Chhapaak director Meghna Gulzar has finally spoken out about Deepika Padukone’s recent visit to Jawaharlal Nehru University, which had created quite a stir on social media. Speaking to PTI Meghna said that the decision to visit JNU to express solidarity with students who had been attacked was a personal one.

“We have to be able to separate between the personal and professional. What somebody does in their personal life and what they have done as a professional in a film needs to be looked at separately,” Meghna said.