Here's How Sonu Sood Is Reaching Out to People During COVID Crisis

Provides Oxygen to Hospitals

Sonu Sood and his team worked the entire night on Monday, 3 May, to save lives at a Bengaluru hospital, where over 20 lives were at risk allegedly due to a shortage of oxygen. After getting an SOS call from ARAK hospital, Sonu’s team started working to find oxygen cylinders. After securing one cylinder at short notice, 15 more were arranged.

In April, Sonu had also answered Indore’s plea for help. He urged everyone to stay safe and assured that everything will be fine in Maa Ahilya’s city. The actor ensured that 10 oxygen generators reached the city to tackle the shortage.

Chinese Ambassador Answers Sood's Plea

In a recent Twitter interaction with Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong, Sonu Sood requested that the consignments of oxygen concentrators to India be cleared. In his tweet, he said that he and his team have been trying to get ‘hundreds of oxygen concentrators to India’. Weidong assured that China will do its utmost to support India fighting COVID-19. He also promised to ensure smooth functioning of exports to the country.