COVID: Sonu, Team Provide Oxygen to Bengaluru Hospital, Save Lives

At around midnight, the actor and his team arranged for a cylinder. Within a few hours, 15 more cylinders were arranged.

Speaking to ANI Sonu Sood said, "We could make this happen due to sheer teamwork. As soon as we got the call from Inspector Satyanarayan, we verified it and got to action within minutes. The team spent the entire night helping the hospital get oxygen cylinders. Had there been any delay, many families would have lost their close ones", the actor said.

"I want to thank everyone who helped in saving so many lives last night. It's such actions by my team members that make me want to keep going on and on and trying to make a difference in the lives of people", he added.

Sonu also took to Twitter to thank everyone for coming forward.