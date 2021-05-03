Chinese Ambassador Responds to Sood's Plea to Clear COVID Supplies

Actor Sonu Sood has been proactive in his efforts to improve accessibility to medical resources during the second COVID wave. He has been in the forefront of the fight against the virus even as India's healthcare system struggles to meet the demand of medical supplies like oxygen and beds. In a recent tweet, he accused China of blocking consignments of oxygen concentrators even as 'we are losing lives every minute'.

"We are trying to get hundreds of oxygen concentrators to India. It's sad to say that China has blocked lots of our consignments and here in India we are losing lives every minute. I request @China_Amb_India @MFA_China to help us get our consignments cleared so we can save lives," he wrote.