Watch: Sonu Gets Emotional After Woman's Family Calls Him 'Angel'
Sonu Sood helped critically ill Bharti get airlifted to Hyderabad for treatment
Sonu Sood has been on the forefront of India's relief efforts against the second COVID wave. He has been constantly involved trying to make healthcare and resources available to people, especially at a time when India is struggling because of a shortage of medical supplies. In a promo shared online, Sonu Sood was moved to tears during his episode on Dance Deewane, after he was shown a video wherein the family of a woman he helped thanked him.
The woman, Bharti, was critically ill, and was airlifted from Nagpur to Hyderabad for treatment, with Sonu's assistance. Following a montage of the airlift, Bharti's mother held back tears as she expressed her gratitude. Another family member in the video said, "Sir humaare liye farishtey hai."(He is an angel)
Sonu has helmed multiple humanitarian efforts ever since the beginning of the lockdown last year. From helping migrant labourers reach their destinations to plans of building free medical camps across India, the actor has been doing his best to help those in need. Recently, he shared a video of him getting constant notifications with cries for help, and wrote, "We are trying our best to reach out to you. If there are delays or we miss out. Then pardon me..Apologies."
He believes that helping people and saving lives is 'more satisfying than being part of a 100 cr film'. "In the middle of night,after making numerous calls if u r able to get beds for needy, oxygen for some people n save few lives, I swear..it's million times more satisfying than being a part of any 100cr film. We can't sleep when people are infront of hospitals waiting for a bed," he wrote on Twitter.
In the second COVID wave, many people lost their family members to the virus. In a recent Instagram video, the actor appealed to the government and humanitarian organizations to help children who lost their parents to COVID, regardless of whether they study in government or private institutions.
