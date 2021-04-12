Sonu Sood Appointed Brand Ambassador of Punjab's Vaccination Drive
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh announced the news in a tweet
Actor Sonu Sood has been appointed as the Brand Ambassador for the Punjab COVID-19 vaccination drive. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh made the announcement on Twitter.
"Happy to share that actor & philanthropist @SonuSood will be the Brand Ambassador of our #Covid19 vaccination drive. I thank him for supporting our campaign to reach out to, and protect, every Punjabi, and appeal to all to get vaccinated at the earliest," he wrote.
"There is a lot of hesitancy among people here in Punjab. Sonu Sood's popularity and his impressive role in helping migrants reach home safely since the pandemic started last year, might help counter that hesitancy," he said in a statement.
Quoting the announcement, Sonu shared he was honoured to be a part of the drive. He added that they'd work together to ensure everyone gets vaccinated soon to give every family a 'safer tomorrow'.
Amarinder shared a video with Sonu Sood talking about the necessity of vaccination. "People in Punjab have always taken the precautions, they wore masks, followed social distancing, etc. But when it comes to vaccines, people are hesitant. I urge everyone to take the vaccine, not only for yourself but for those around you as well."
The actor got his vaccine dose last week in Amritsar. He also launched the 'Sanjeevani - A Shot of Life' initiative aimed at raising awareness about vaccination and encouraging people to get vaccinated. Speaking about the same, he said, "I wanted to start this drive because I feel it is very important to bring that awareness among people who are still thinking whether they should get vaccinated or not."
He shared the news on Twitter with a picture of him getting the shot, and wrote, "Got my vaccine today and now it's time to get whole of my country vaccinated. Started the biggest vaccination drive "Sanjeevani" which will bring awareness and get our people vaccinated."
Ever since the onset of the pandemic, Sonu Sood has been in the public eye for his humanitarian efforts, especially his role in helping migrant labourers reach home.
Career-wise, Sonu is set to appear in Chandraprakash Dwivedi's Prithviraj and the Telugu film Acharya written and directed by Koratala Siva.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.