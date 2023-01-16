ADVERTISEMENT

Here's How Kiara Advani Wished Sidharth Malhotra on His Birthday; See Pic

Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are reportedly getting married this year.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Here's How Kiara Advani Wished Sidharth Malhotra on His Birthday; See Pic
i

Actor Kiara Advani took to social media on 16 January, to wish her rumoured boyfriend, actor Sidharth Malhotra, a happy 38th birthday. Sharing an adorable close-up photo of herself with the Mission Majnu actor gazing in her eyes, Kiara wrote, "Whatcha lookin at birthday boy."

ADVERTISEMENT

Here, take a look:

Reacting to the picture, actor Ananya Pandey commented on the post, "I think I took this picture cuties!!!!" while Anaita Shroff and Arjun Bijlani commented with red heart emojis on Kiara's post.

Sidharth and Kiara's wedding rumours are currently talk of the town. Though the Shershaah co-stars have not officially confirmed their wedding or their relationship, several media reports claim that the two are planning to get married this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the work front, Sidharth will be next seen in filmmaker Shantanu Bagchi's spy thriller Mission Majnu and Karan Johar's Yodha.

Kiara, on the other hand, will be seen next in Satyaprem Ki Katha, alongside Kartik Aaryan. The film is slated for its theatrical release on 29 June.

Also Read

'Doesn't Bother Me': Sidharth Malhotra On Wedding Rumours With Kiara Advani

'Doesn't Bother Me': Sidharth Malhotra On Wedding Rumours With Kiara Advani

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×