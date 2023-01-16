Here's How Kiara Advani Wished Sidharth Malhotra on His Birthday; See Pic
Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are reportedly getting married this year.
Actor Kiara Advani took to social media on 16 January, to wish her rumoured boyfriend, actor Sidharth Malhotra, a happy 38th birthday. Sharing an adorable close-up photo of herself with the Mission Majnu actor gazing in her eyes, Kiara wrote, "Whatcha lookin at birthday boy."
Here, take a look:
Reacting to the picture, actor Ananya Pandey commented on the post, "I think I took this picture cuties!!!!" while Anaita Shroff and Arjun Bijlani commented with red heart emojis on Kiara's post.
On the work front, Sidharth will be next seen in filmmaker Shantanu Bagchi's spy thriller Mission Majnu and Karan Johar's Yodha.
Kiara, on the other hand, will be seen next in Satyaprem Ki Katha, alongside Kartik Aaryan. The film is slated for its theatrical release on 29 June.
