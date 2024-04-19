ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'Haven't Done Any Plastic Surgery': Rajkummar Rao Speaks About His Viral Photo

Rajkummar spoke about people commenting on his appearance and him getting a chin implant.

Swati Chopra
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

Rajkummar Rao is gearing up for the release of Srikanth, based on industrialist Srikanth Bolla.

During a conversation with The Quint, Rajkummar spoke about people commenting on his appearance and him getting a chin implant. "I want to speak about a picture that has gone viral. That guy doesn't look like me. I strongly believe that's an edited picture. First, my skin looks flawless while in reality I have these lines and I am proud of them," the actor said.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Rajkummar also clarified that contrary to what people are saying, he hasn't done any plastic surgery.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

0

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Rajkummar Rao 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
More News
×
×