Harnaaz Sandhu Holds Back Tears During Her Final Walk As Miss Universe
Harnaaz Sandhu brought back the Miss Universe title to India after almost two decades in 2021.
Harnaaz Sandhu, who was crowned Miss Universe last year, held back tears during her last walk as Miss Universe on 15 January 2023. She is the third Indian winner of the prestigious contest. Moreover, she was not only the winner for the 70th edition of the beauty pageant but she also brought the crown back home after almost two decades.
Harnaaz gave a moving speech during the event. She thanked Sushmita and Lara during the event. She also thanked everyone involved in her journey to become Miss Universe, from her family to the Miss Universe organization. She ended her speech by thanking her country, India.
The gorgeous pageant winner also wore a regal black gown for the event.
The official Instagram page of Miss Universe shared a small clip that read, “Moments before Harnaaz Sandhu takes her final walk as Miss Universe.”
Check out the moving moment here:
Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta won the prestigious spot in 1994 and 2000 respectively.
On the other end, R'Bonney Gabriel from the US was crowned Miss Universe 2022. India's Divita Rai, who had secured a position in the top 16, couldn't make it further in the beauty pageant.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities
Topics: Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.