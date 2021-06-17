Had to Stand Beside a Tree & Smile: Vidya Balan On Her First 'Job'

Vidya also spoke about her first audition. She said around 150 people went to audition for the role of Radhika in the 1995 show Hum Paanch. Ultimately, Vidya bagged the role. "My first ever audition was for a television show. I went to Film City with my mother and sister, and we waited all day. Around 150 people had come for the audition. By the end of it, I thought okay forget it, I am not going to do this... At that time, I got called".

Sherni is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 18 June.

(With inputs from Times Now Digital)