'Game Changer': Ram Charan's Film With Kiara Advani Gets a Title on His B'day
Ram Charan's 'Game Changer' was tentatively titled 'RC15'.
Ram Charan celebrates his 38th birthday on 27 March. On this special occasion, the actor's upcoming film with Kiara Advani received its official title. Helmed by Shankar Shanmugh, Game Changer was tentatively titled RC15.
Taking to social media on his birthday, Ram Charan shared a small announcement video to reveal the title of his film.
The announcement video featured a chess piece with a Swastika logo underneath. Ram Charan captioned the post, "#GameChanger it is!"
Take a look at the post here:
Recently, the Game Changer team celebrated the RRR actor's birthday in advance, after wrapping up the shoot of a song on sets. Several photos of the actor with the team surfaced on the internet.
The political-thriller drama is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under their banner Sri Venkateswara Creations, and choreographed by Prabhu Deva. Besides the leads, Game Changer also stars Anjali, SJ Suryah, and Jayaram in pivotal roles.
Topics: Kiara Advani Ram Charan Game Changers
