Girls Re-Unite in ‘Four More Shots Please’ Second Season Trailer

Amazon Prime Video India has released the trailer to the second season of its original web series, Four More Shots Please. The trailer states the second season will be available for streaming from 17 April. Directed by Nupur Asthana, the series has been produced by Pritish Nandy Communications. Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J, Maanvi Gagroo, Prateik Babbar, Lisa Ray and Milind Soman are a part of the ensemble and they helmed lead roles in the first season as well.

The outset of the trailer establishes that the group of four friends are estranged and are not on talking terms. They, however, unite and travel to Istanbul in search of their friend Siddhi Patel (Maanvi Gagroo).