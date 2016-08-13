Did You Know Vyjayanthimala Refused a Filmfare Award for ‘Devdas’?

The second occasion was in New Delhi too. Agenda: to request her to accept the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award in 1996. Cakes, sandwiches again, and a “Yes, sure. But don’t ask me to perform a dance at your function.”

This time I’d worn a suit but no photograph was clicked. Because grandma was no more. Stuttered I, “Vyjayathi ji, my grandma biggest fan of yours….” before I could complete the sentence, she smiled ruefully, “I suppose only old people remember me nowadays. Do thank her.”