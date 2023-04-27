Did You Know 'Tere Naam' Actor Bhumika Chawla Almost Played Geet in Jab We Met?

Bhumika told Kannan, "I got many offers. I've always been selective and choosy about what I do. I had signed a big film after it, that unfortunately the production changed, then hero changed, the film title changed. Then the heroine was changed too. But if I would have done that it would have been different."

Speaking about Imtiaz Ali's Jab We Met, which stars Shahid Kapoor and Kareena in the lead roles, Bhumika further told Kannan, "The only time I felt bad was when I signed Jab We Met and it didn't happen. I was the first one, Bobby (Deol) and me, when it was called Train. Then, it was Shahid and me, and then Shahid and Ayesha (Takia), and then Shahid and Kareena. That's how things happened but it's okay. I only felt bad once and then never again because I just move on. I don't think much about it."

Speaking about filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani's Munna Bhai MBBS, Bhumika went on to tell Kannan, "I had signed Munna Bhai MBBS but it didn't happen. Kannathil Muthamittal with Mani (Ratnam) sir didn't happen. Only Raju sir can share this. He told me the reason after 10-12 years when we met at a place. He said 'Because of somebody's mistake you were removed from the film'. But it's okay. This also happens here."